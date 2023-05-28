Head to Head Analysis: Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) vs. FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FIGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% FIGS 2.75% 7.06% 5.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 FIGS 2 3 6 0 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than FIGS.

Volatility and Risk

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIGS has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and FIGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.55 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.97 FIGS $505.83 million 2.77 $21.19 million $0.08 104.89

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FIGS beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

