Head-To-Head Contrast: Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cazoo Group and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1,454.42%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiuzi has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $1.54 billion 0.04 -$870.63 million N/A N/A Jiuzi $6.22 million 0.90 -$16.80 million N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

