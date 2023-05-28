Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Henderson Land Development Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of HLDCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 188,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,545. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
