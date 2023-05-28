Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $164,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCVI opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

