Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $179.00 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $179.00 million and approximately $177,953.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00017595 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,838.51 or 0.99971734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation."

