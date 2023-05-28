Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hibbett updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

