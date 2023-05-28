Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 112,247 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hibbett by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

