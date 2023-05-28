High Arctic Energy Services Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:HWO opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$59.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.25.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

