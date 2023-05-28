High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 14th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:HWO opened at C$1.23 on Friday. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of C$59.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.25.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

