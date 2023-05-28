Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 127,176 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 110.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 95.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

