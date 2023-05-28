holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.17 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $59,496.31 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.34 or 0.06799587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00053030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02287425 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $45,163.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

