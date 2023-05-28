Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0847 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $165,370.47 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

