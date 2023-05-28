Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.58 or 0.00030828 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $117.91 million and $2.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00121534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00044923 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,734,481 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.