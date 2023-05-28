I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
I-Mab Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,305. I-Mab has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $12.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
