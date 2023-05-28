ICON Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $239.46 million and $5.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,312,275 coins and its circulating supply is 958,311,921 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,268,407.8986272 with 958,268,446.85932 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24387701 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,035,075.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.