Immutable X (IMX) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.60 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $435.23 million and $17.60 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
