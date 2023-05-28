ING Groep NV Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,428 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $58,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

About CME Group



CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

