ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,377 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $152,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

