ING Groep NV Sells 38,610 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

