Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ingevity by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 433,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 160.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

