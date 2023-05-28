Insider Buying: Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Acquires £24,510.10 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider Tim Surridge acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,510.10 ($30,485.20).

LUCE stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. Luceco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 63.47 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($1.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.62. The company has a market capitalization of £203.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Luceco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

