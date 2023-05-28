Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,496,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,511.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stryve Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SNAX stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.46.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
