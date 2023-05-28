Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,496,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,511.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.