Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in May

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,400 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 405,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Integral Diagnostics to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITGDF remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Integral Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.