Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in May

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,400 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 405,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Integral Diagnostics to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ITGDF remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Integral Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.21.
