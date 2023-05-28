Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,974 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.