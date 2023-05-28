Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.32). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 918,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

