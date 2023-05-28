International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Lowered by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $30.62 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

