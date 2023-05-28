Internet Computer Price Hits $4.96 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $21.56 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00017642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,874,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,371,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

