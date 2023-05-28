Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.34. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.