Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 81.7% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the April 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.