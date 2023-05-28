Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

