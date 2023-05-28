Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $21.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.