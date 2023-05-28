Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

VKQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 68,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

