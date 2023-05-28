IOTA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.88 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $557.25 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008147 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

