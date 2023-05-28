IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $711,702.88 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

