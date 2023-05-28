iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 515,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $421.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

