iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 820,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.