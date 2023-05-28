iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lowered by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after acquiring an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.