iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the April 30th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,835,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

