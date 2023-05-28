iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 517,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,422 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.