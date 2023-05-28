iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the April 30th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 203,212 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,857,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,339,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,651. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $246.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

