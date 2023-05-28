iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

