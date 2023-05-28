iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.28. 880,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

