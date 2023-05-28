iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lifted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 464.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average is $220.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

