iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

