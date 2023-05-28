Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $225.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.