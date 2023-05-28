Jacobsen Capital Management Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $264.72 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.61.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

