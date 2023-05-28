Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 5,380 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 935,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 870,355 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Match Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,921,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

