Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in May

May 28th, 2023

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,687. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

