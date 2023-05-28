Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,429.08

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $144,429.08 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,563.20 or 0.99969847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00941315 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,508.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

