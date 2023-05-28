JMP Securities Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

