JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

